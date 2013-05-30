Aviva Corporation Director Resigns

Aviva Corporation (ASX: AVA, BSE: AVIVA) non-executive director Pieter Britz has tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

Britz had joined the company as a director in November 2011 as a representative of Sentient Executive GP IV Limited, Aviva's largest shareholder.

Sentient and Britz had supported Aviva when it negotiated the sale of Aviva Mining Kenya to African Barrick Gold.

Aviva had recently signed a binding agreement to sell its Mmamantswe Coal Project to African Energy Resources Limited (ASX: AFR, BSE:AFR) for $3.5 million.

