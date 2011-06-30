NQ Exploration makes first appointment to advisory board

NQ Exploration (CVE:NQE) announced Wednesday that it has appointed Michel Gauthier to its advisory board.

In his new role, Gauthier will act as technical consultant. His past work experience, working as a consultant and professor of economic geology, has given him knowledge of many types of deposits, the company said, having co-founded the Eleonor project in James Bay.

The engineering geologist brings 40 years of experience in mining exploration. In 1982, he graduated from Ecole Polytechnique, with a doctoral degree in geophysics.

Gauthier also acquired mineral industry management experience as a mining portfolio manager for the Fonds Solidarite FTQ, and as a technical consultant for legal and brokerage firms.

Quebec-based NQ Exploration is a mineral and exploration company with a solid portfolio of 11 mining properties in the James Bay and Abitibi regions of Quebec.