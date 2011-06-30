NQ Exploration makes first appointment to advisory board

Jun. 30, 2011 10:51 AM ETNQEXF
Proactive Investor profile picture
Proactive Investor's Blog
520 Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Short Only

Contributor Since 2009

Proactiveinvestors is a leading multi-media news organisation, investor portal and events management business with offices in New York, Sydney, Toronto, Frankfurt and London. Proactiveinvestors operates five financial websites in four languages providing breaking news, comment and analysis on hundreds of listed companies across the globe daily. We are one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world. The group also operates hugely successful “investor forums” where three or four companies present to an audience of high net sophisticated investors, fund managers, hedge funds, private client brokers and analysts. Ian Mclelland founded Proactiveinvestors in 2006 as a way to channel his own views on companies small and mid-cap public companies. What started as a hobby quickly turned into a full time job as the website's readership exploded. One2One forums were added later in 2006, and within two years the company had expanded its operations into Canada and Australia. In 2009 the company expanded into Germany and finally into the US in 2010. Proactiveinvestors is now one of the fastest growing global financial media organizations in the world receiving more than one million visitors per month, with investor forums held across the globe on a regular basis.

NQ Exploration (CVE:NQE) announced Wednesday that it has appointed Michel Gauthier to its advisory board.

In his new role, Gauthier will act as technical consultant. His past work experience, working as a consultant and professor of economic geology, has given him knowledge of many types of deposits, the company said, having co-founded the Eleonor project in James Bay.

The engineering geologist brings 40 years of experience in mining exploration. In 1982, he graduated from Ecole Polytechnique, with a doctoral degree in geophysics.

Gauthier also acquired mineral industry management experience as a mining portfolio manager for the Fonds Solidarite FTQ, and as a technical consultant for legal and brokerage firms.

Quebec-based NQ Exploration is a mineral and exploration company with a solid portfolio of 11 mining properties in the James Bay and Abitibi regions of Quebec.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.