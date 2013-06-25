RESAAS Growth Doesn't Quit As It Adds Another Broker, Based In Chicago

RESAAS Services (CNSX:RSS) has added Chicago-based real estate brokerage, Elan Realty Group, to its social networking platform designed for real estate professionals - the latest move for the company as it expands in the Eastern U.S.

Elan is a full-service brokerage focused on residential leasing, which accounts for the majority of the business. "We are very excited about the opportunity to join RESAAS, a social networking platform that will allow our agents to connect with one another, other real estate agents across Chicago, and the public in new and strategic ways to share listings, insights and relevant information," said VP at the agency, Elizabeth Nazarian, in a statement released late Monday. "It is a great tool for business development at both the agent and company level."

When using RESAAS, each Elan Realty Group broker will receive his or her own corporate branded profile page, and the agency will have its own page to broadcast information and remain in constant contact with its members.

RESAAS, whose social network is designed to allow real-time updating of property listings as well as the ability to sync with social media sites such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter, is growing steadfast in its popularity, continually adding broker after broker to its platform.

Last week, the company was picked to power Inman News' upcoming Real Estate Connect conference in San Francisco this July, showcasing the company's increasing popularity in the industry. The news came less than a week after RESAAS was chosen to power the upcoming summit hosted by the Asian Real Estate Association (AREAA) of America in Vancouver this July, and after it was the preferred social networking partner for HousingWire's Real Estate Expo. It was also the social network of choice for the MREDpalooza event that occurred last Tuesday, hosted by MRED, Chicagoland's multiple listing real estate service.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.