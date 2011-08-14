YTC Resources lead zinc silver hits add credits to high grade copper mix at Nymagee

YTC Resources (ASX: YTC) continues to unlock the potential of the 90% owned Nymagee Copper Project in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales, with the latest drilling results.

In the first round of results from a new near surface targeted program designed to evaluate the northern area of the project, the outcome is assays continues to demonstrate the strong potential for YTC to establish an open pit copper operation.

This operation would then have the potential to deliver cash flows prior to development of the higher grade underground mine.

The latest reverse circulation highlights to infill and test extensions include:

- 10 metres at 1.9% copper from 19 metres;

- 10 metres at 0.34 grams per tonne g/t gold, 0.3% copper, 7.1% lead and 38g/t silver from 32 metres.

The results help to support the strong copper results returned from the ongoing drilling program, such as:

- 49.1 metres at 1.8% copper from 26 metres;

- 18.9 metres at 2.0% copper from 171 metres; and

- 76 metres at 0.8% copper from 141 metres.

Adding some spice to the Nymagee story is further strong lead zinc silver results have the potential to deliver substantial credits.

Further strong lead-zinc silver results include:

- 8 metres at 0.5% copper, 5.0% lead, 13.6% zinc and 125g/t silver from 205 metres;

- 7 metres at 0.4% copper, 3.3% lead, 6.0% zinc and 30g/t silver from 104 metres; and

- 7 metres at 0.14g/t gold, 0.2% copper, 4.0% lead, 6.9% zinc and 9g/t silver from 130 metres.

Rimas Kairaitis, chief executive officer, commented “These results re-enforce the potential of the shallow mineralisation at Nymagee to host a substantial open-pittable zone not just for copper, but also with substantial lead-zinc-silver credits.”

YTC has also completed the first deep diamond drill hole beneath the historic Nymagee mine, and although this first deep hole has drifted north of its target, visual inspection by the company of the drill core indicates broad zones of copper mineralisation.

Assays are pending.

The deep drilling program is continuing, with the second diamond hole now at around 400 metres.