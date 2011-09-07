Xmet returns 13.3 g/t gold from surface trench on Duquesne-Ottoman property

Xmet (CVE:XME) announced Tuesday it intersected 13.3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold in a surface stripping and sampling program at the Duquesne-Ottoman property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

About 7,000 cubic metres of overburden have been excavated in eight trenches on the property. The program looked at exposing mineralization and structural controls at the 20-20 zone, assays for which are pending, and the Shaft zone.

Assay results from the first four trenches, each in the Shaft zone, exposed structurally controlled gold mineralization, with a 50-metre wide shear zone over a 130-metre strike length.

Highlights from the results included 13.3 g/t gold over 3.0 metres in trench four. Also in trench four, assays returned 5.58 g/t gold over 2.8 metres; 4.88 g/t gold over 3.1 metres; and 4.6 g/t gold over 2.9 metres.

Notable results from trench two included 3.8 metres grading 4.73 g/t gold.

Through these results, Xmet concluded that the 50-metre wide shear zone remains open along strike.

"We are very pleased with these results which are expected and consistent with previous historical drill results," said president Charles Beaudry.

"We look forward to drill testing the Shaft Zone, where historic drilling has reported up to 8.71 g/t over 7.88 metres at shallow depths."

Xmet shares rose Tuesday morning, but were flat against Friday's closing of $0.13 by around 2:pm EDT.