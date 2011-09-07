Atlanta Gold names Holmes interim president, CEO

Atlanta Gold (CVE:ATG) announced Tuesday it has appointed W. Warren Holmes, executive vice-chairman, to the interim president and CEO position, while the company searches for a suitable candidate.



Chairman James K. Gray commented: "This reorganization of the management team marks an important step in the development of the Company as it moves to transition from gold explorer to gold producer."



Holmes has 40 years of experience in the mining industry, and has acted as vice president at Noranda Inc, general manager at Porcupine Mines Ltd, and senior VP of Canadian operations at Falconbridge Ltd.



"We are pleased that Warren has accepted this position," Gray added.



"With his wealth of experience in all aspects of the mining industry and his long standing involvement with all aspects of the Company's strategy and operations, he is the ideal person to lead us through this important stage."



Bill Baird, Atlanta's former CEO, will continue as vice president and CFO.



Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Atlanta Gold Corp, Atlanta leases, options or owns 2,197 acres in Idaho, comprising its Atlanta properties.



In early August, the company announced its purchase of an addition 5.6 acres in Boise, Idaho, near its flagship Atlanta mine.



The company aims to open the Atlanta Mine for gold and silver production by 2014, with advanced preparations for construction and operational work drawing near.



Atlanta's stock on the TSX-Venture slipped 3.85% to $0.125 as at 3:09 pm EDT.