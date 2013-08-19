Oilex To Commercialise Indian Gas Well

Oilex (ASX: OEX) is looking to monetise its Bhandut-3 well at the Bhandut field in Gujarat India that flowed up to 6.5 million standard cubic feet of gas during an isochronal production test.

The company's timing could not be any better as the Indian Government had recently announced that it would increase domestic gas prices to about US$8 per thousand cubic feet to stimulate additional investment in indigenous gas supplies.

Options being investigated by the company and its partner Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation include the possible sale of off-spec gas from the well.

Parties have already approached the joint venture about purchasing gas from the well with the use of compressed natural gas bullet trucks being considered to transport gas from the wellhead to end users.

Gas from Bhandut-3 is lean, consisting of 94% methane and 1.1% inert gases. Minimal capital expenditure will be required to develop the well as the gas requires minimal treatment to be suitable for sale.

Oilex is the operator of the Bhandut joint venture with a 40% stake in the field.

