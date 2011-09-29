Selwyn Resources expands XY West deposit in the Yukon

Selwyn Resources (CVE:SWN) announced Thursday that additional drill results from its XY West deposit at the Selwyn project in the Yukon have expanded the zinc-lead mineralization there.



The results are from the exploration and definition drilling program that was conducted on the property by Selwyn Chihong Mining, a joint venture company equally owned by Selwyn and Chihong Canada Mining, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Geranium.



Assays from hole XYC-278 found 21.76 metres grading 8.9% zinc and 4.35% lead, including 22.33% zinc and 12.4% lead over 2.47 metres. This hole also returned 6.21 metres at 7.29% zinc and 2.03% lead, including 9.66% zinc and 2.6% lead over 3.4 metres.



Selwyn said the results from this hole confirm the overall continuity of the mineralization, and reinforces the geological model that is currently being developed for the XY West deposit expansion area.



Other notable results include 12.67 metres grading 10.27% zinc and 3.15% lead, including 21.85% zinc and 6.81% lead over 2.47 metres, intersected in hole XYC-279.



Meanwhile, hole XYC-273 found 19.04 metres grading 8.22% zinc and 2.3% lead, including 4.25 metres at 15.89% zinc and 4.12% lead.



These drill results also expand the zinc-lead mineralization trend to the northwest, where it remains open along strike. The results have also increased the high-grade mineralization in the XY West and XY Central deposits to a lateral length of at least 2,500 metres.



Selwyn also said it will use these new drill results to update its 2009 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate.



The Vancouver, B.C.-based company's shares on the TSX-Venture initially rose today, before trading flat at $0.15 in late morning trading.