Selwyn gets environmental approval for ScoZinc mine expansion in Nova Scotia

Selwyn Resources (CVE:SWN) announced Tuesday it received approval from the Minister of Environment for Nova Scotia regarding its proposed southwest expansion of the Main zone of its ScoZinc mine.



The company's President and CEO Dr. Harlan Meade said: "We are very pleased that the Nova Scotia government has accepted the proposed plan to restart the ScoZinc Mine.



"We look forward to receiving the Industrial Approval that will allow site activities to begin. ScoZinc continues its refurbishment activities in preparation for the restart of mining and milling operations."



In August 2011, Selwyn began its exploration activities at the mine, which it acquired when it bought ScoZinc Ltd in June 2011. The program consisted of infill definition drilling and near-mine exploration in support of the mine's re-start activities.



Selwyn’s primary focus remains the exploration and development of the properties that make up the Selwyn project in the Yukon, which is operated by the joint venture comprised of Selwyn and Chihong Canada Mining.



On the TSX-Venture, Selwyn shares rose 13.33% as of 12:03 pm EDT, trading at 17 cents.