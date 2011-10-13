Pan Asia Corporation in halt pending substantial resource upgrade to Indonesian coal project

Pan Asia Corporation (ASX: PZC) has entered into a trading halt pending the release of an announcement regarding a substantial upgrade to its current JORC Resource at the Transcoal Minergy (NYSE:TCM) Coal Project.



TCM has an existing Indicated and Inferred resource of 53.2 million tonnes (Mt), based on four main coal seams that dip into the area, with a high calorific value thermal coal of 6,500-6,800 kilocalories per kilogram.



In August the company released results from a further 14 holes that indicated around 3 million tonnes of the resource are potentially open pittable within the TCM side of the boundary with the PT Arutmin ATA mine, based on a strip ration of 20:1.



Importantly, this gives Pan Asia the opportunity for an initial open pit mine, to bring project cash flows forward while generating a preferred entry for future underground mining.



Pan Asia has an exploration target for TCM of 53Mt to plus-70Mt, with a target scale of operation 1.5Mt to 2Mt annually, for a mine life of 15 to 20 years.