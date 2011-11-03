Montero Mining appoints David Hodgson to its board

Montero Mining (CVE:MON), a junior mineral explorer, said it hired David Hodgson as a non executive director to the board of directors Wednesday.



Hodgson, who starts immediately, has been active in the mining industry for over 40 years. He spent more than 27 years working with the Anglo American (LON:AAL) and De Beers group of companies before moving to AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU).



Until his retirement in April 2005, Hodgson served as executive director and chief operating officer for AngloGold Ashanti where he oversaw 22 gold operations in 11 countries. Previously, he has served as general manager for Freegold and Western Deep Levels.



Currently, Hodgson serves as a non-executive director of African Barrick Gold (LON:ABG) and Auryx Gold (TSE:AYX).



He holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa. In addition, he has bachelor of commerce, majoring in economics and business economics, from the University of South Africa.



Montero Mining is mainly focused on rare earth elements, phosphates and uranium in Tanzania, South Africa and Quebec, Canada, respectively.



Its flagship Wigu Hill rare earth element project in Tanzania is a high-grade, undeveloped light rare earth deposit, which hosts a NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource of 3.3 million tonnes, on only a fraction of the deposit.