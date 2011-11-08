Eastmain expands high grade resources at Clearwater

Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER) announced Monday more drilling and trenching results from its Clearwater project in James Bay, Quebec, confirming high grade gold within the Gap and 850 West Zones, well outside the limits of the previous gold resource for the Eau Claire deposit.

To date, three drill holes collared within the Gap Zone, the area between the 450 and 850 West Zones, intersected significant gold-bearing structures, the company said.

Drill hole 308 returned a 16.5-metre-wide interval of T Veins, which assayed 5.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold at a depth of 262.0 metres, and includes 25.1 g/t gold and 54.2 g/t tellurium over 3.5 metres.

Drill hole 309 intersected the Stephanie Vein (NYSEARCA:VSL) at a down-hole depth of 266.0 metres, which contained 15.5 g/t gold across a 3.5-metre interval, including 35.7 g/t gold and 45.5 g/t tellurium over 1.5 metres.

Hole 314, located in the middle of the Gap Zone, also intersected a two metre-wide interval of Stephanie Vein, which assayed 19.2 g/t gold and 88.8 g/t tellurium, including up to 53.1 g/t gold and 134.5 g/t tellurium.

"Drilling has confirmed that there are high-grade, gold-bearing veins in the Gap Zone, suggesting that at least locally, both the 450 West and 850 West Zones are connected, and may be reflective of a much larger gold-tellurium system at Clearwater," said president and CEO Dr. Donald Robinson.

Meanwhile, results from holes 301 and 310 showed that gold resources within Veins 10 and 12 continue to expand at the 850 West Zone, the company said. Abundant visible gold was also recently seen in both drilling and trenching of Veins 10, 12 and 16, all located within the 850 West Zone, Eastmain added.

Drill hole 301 intersected a 10-metre-wide interval of Vein 12 grading 2.14 g/t gold and a 9.0-metre width of Vein 10 containing 1.24 g/t gold, which includes 4.66 g/t gold over 4.0 metres.

Hole 310 returned a 13-metre-wide gold-bearing interval at 3.38 g/t gold from within Vein 12, which includes a high-grade section containing 35.7 g/t gold and 45.5 g/t tellurium.

The objective of the 2011 program is to expand the near-surface gold resources and to search for additional extensions to the Eau Claire deposit.

Drilling will continue in the 850 West and Gap Zones at a 25-by-25-metre drill spacing. The 850 West Zone is open laterally and at depth, the company said. So far, 54 drill holes, totaling 22,500 metres of a proposed 25,000-metre program, have been completed.

As in the current Eau Claire gold resource, which is centred on the 450 West Zone, over 20 veins and alteration zones have been detected within the 850 West Zone. The surface footprint of the gold-tellurium mineralized system at Clearwater has now been expanded by over 600 metres in length over the past six months.

"Results to date from the 2011 program appear to support the expansion of high grade resources amenable to potential open pit extraction. There is also evidence of significant exploration potential further west from the 850 West Zone, which will be a priority target in the next phase of drilling," Robinson concluded.

Eastmain is a Canadian gold exploration company with 100 percent interest in the Eau Claire and Eastmain gold deposits, which together contain 632,000 ounces of gold in measured and indicated resources, plus additional 1.04 million ounces in the inferred resource category.