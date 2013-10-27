Ascot Resources Heads To Market

Ascot Resources' (ASX: AZQ) shares are currently in pre-open after the company was granted a trading halt in relation to a capital raising.

The halt will remain in place until the earlier of the announcement being released or market open on 30 October 2013.

Ascot is focused on its flagship 90%-owned Titiribi coal project in Columbia and had acquired the Uraba coal concession in July.

A recent Pre-Feasibility Study has confirmed the technical and economic feasibility for starter mining operation at Titiribi with a minimum 5 year Life-of-Mine (LOM) based on production rate of up to 400,000 tonnes per annum.

Proactive Investors Australia is the market leader in producing news, articles and research reports on ASX "Small and Mid-cap" stocks with distribution in Australia, UK, North America and Hong Kong / China.