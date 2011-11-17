Argex Mining to buy Quinto's claims on Lac Brule property

Argex Mining (CVE:RGX) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire claims on the titanium-prospective Lac Brûlé property in Quebec from Quinto Mining Corp, a subsidiary of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF).



The property is located 95 kilometres northwest of the city of Forestville on the Quebec North Shore, and is composed of one block of 35 map-designated claims, covering a total of 19.6 square kilometres.



The asset is also located at the centre of Argex's existing claim block in the sector.



Argex said Lac Brûlé covers part of the Labrieville anorthosite complex, which hosts known magmatic iron oxide deposits mineralized in titanium.



Historical exploration work completed on the property in the 50's and 70's outlined three massive ilmenite lenses, the company said and an internal study completed in 2005, following definition drilling completed on Lens A and Lens B, reported a non-compliant mineral resource estimate totalling 3.8 million tonnes with an average grade of 30.1% titanium.



"This acquisition will complete our current set of properties in the Lac Brûlé area. It will provide us with a strong complement to our La Blache deposits with the potential contribution of higher grade TiO2 mineralization," said president and CEO, Roy Bonnell.



"Processing significantly higher grade TiO2 through the hydro-metallurgical plant should strongly increase the project's potential cash-flow without increasing capital costs."



Under the terms of the letter agreement, Argex will buy all rights to the property for C$1.15 million. The company has already paid a C$400,000 deposit for signing the initial agreement, and owes C$300,000 after the due diligence review, and another C$450,000 once a definitive deal is formed.



Argex is a near-term producer focused on generating titanium dioxide, iron and vanadium pentoxide from its plant in Mississauga, Ontario. The company also owns 100 percent of the Mouchalagane property, a large Labrador Trough iron ore asset.