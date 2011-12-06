Eden Energy welcomes first major U.S. OptiBlend order from growing market

Eden Energy (ASX: EDE) is anticipating its first large order of OptiBlend dual fuel units in the United States within weeks.



An international drilling company has advised Eden to expect an initial order for 12 OptiBlend units for use in land-based drilling operations, with follow up orders planned after installation.



The customer operates a large fleet of drill rigs in a number of countries.



Worth about US$300,000, this will be the first multiple unit order received by Eden’s U.S. subsidiary, Hythane Company, although Eden India has received bulk orders in the past.



OptiBlend, produced by Hythane Company, is a dual fuel system that displaces up to 70% of diesel with natural gas in diesel engines.



With four engines in a typical drilling rig, there is potential for major cost savings through the use of OptiBlend technology.



Engine performance is crucial in the oil fields due to large variances in load demand, as well as the need for continuous drilling.



The company is just starting to realise the product’s potential in the drilling market, with thousands of operational and yet-to-be-deployed rigs.



A major increase in drilling in North America, particularly with regards to shale gas drilling, has opened up a large market for dual fuel technologies.



Biogas market



OptiBlend also has potential applications in electric power generator sets, taking advantage of the current shift towards biogas and syngas in the U.S.



An OptiBlend kit has been purchased by a biogas equipment supplier for validation testing on their in-house generator set. Following successful performance testing and integration, the system will be included as the default generator set conversion kit for these projects.



In addition, Hythane Company is working to develop a spark-ignited engine conversion system for renewable biogas that will be able to use syngas with a hydrogen content greater than 60%.



The new dedicated syngas engine and fuel control system will target a production range of 200 kilowatts to 2,000 kilowatts, and will not require any fossil fuels for operation.



Concrete strengthening technology



In addition to OptiBlend, Eden produces carbon nano-products that can be used in reinforcement applications for materials such as concrete, as well as in electrical applications due to its conductive properties.



The company had a breakthrough earlier last month after Hythane Company discovered a way to evenly disperse the products to allow for better reinforcement.



Testing of this new technique is underway, with the company targeting concrete as a potentially major sector for the product, due to its strengthening properties.



Other current and potential applications for the carbon nano-products are reinforcement of rubber, as well as conductive thermoplastics, paints and coatings and batteries.