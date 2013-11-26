Highfield Resources Edges Closer To A Resource At Sierra Del Perdón Potash Project

Spanish potash developer Highfield Resources is working hard to develop its Javier and Sierra del Perdón potash projects, completing five drill holes as part of its confirmatory drilling campaign at the Sierra del Perdón project.

These revealed good sylvinite grades and some truly outstanding carnallite grades as good as it gets including:

- 4.80m sylvinite seam of 15.9% K2O (25.2% KCl)

- 1.80m sylvinite seam of 15.5% K2O (24.5% KCl)

- 1.90m carnallite seam of 13.5% K2O (21.4% KCl)

Now each drill hole was designed to test an element of the project including the extent of potash mineralisation, thickness of sylvinite and carnallite seams and potassium grades.

Sierra del Perdón potash project is located in Northern Spain. The project covers an area of over 100km2 and contains two former operating mines that produced close to 10 million tonnes of potash between 1972 and 1997.

In detail

The assay results of one hole showed a potash intersect containing an upper interbedded carnallite seam of around 9.0 metres and lower interbedded sylvinite seam of 5.0 metres.

The drill hole intersected 7.5 metres of continuous mineralisation at 14.9% K2O (23.6% KCl) comprising the lower carnallite seam and underlying sylvinite seam.

Next steps

Highfield is known to be waiting assay results from another drill hole before confirming its development strategy for the Sierra del Perdón project.

This information is expected to be received and in turn released in the January Quarter of 2014, which should then see a defined JORC resource.

Both Javier and Sierra del Perdón potash projects enjoy significant in place infrastructure and shallow sylvinite mineralisation would be able to be extracted via declines. These advantages are likely to support relatively low CAPEX initial mines.

Proactive Investors Australia is the market leader in producing news, articles and research reports on ASX "Small and Mid-cap" stocks with distribution in Australia, UK, North America and Hong Kong / China.