Triton Minerals Receives Speculative Buy And A$0.28 Target From UK Broker

Triton Minerals (ASX: TON) has received a speculative buy from UK broker Beaufort Securities, with a price target of A$0.28.

The target is more than double the last traded price of A$0.12. The following is an extract from the report.

The Next World Class Graphite Discovery

Significant, high quality, non-Chinese sources of graphite supply are becoming increasingly strategic in nature.

Two principal forces are expected to drive future graphite pricing and demand: one is the prospect of reduced export supply of unrefined amorphous and flake from China, significantly the world's dominant producer; the second, anticipates a dramatic and long-term surge in international demand for, amongst other things, production of lithium-ion batteries.

With its principal tenements located adjacent to Syrah Resources' (ASX: SYR) own world-class prospect, Triton has established mineralisation exposure over as much as 10km with the potential to host very large-scale flake graphite deposits.

The participation of a new, high profile investor as part of the Group's recent fund raising, leaves it with sufficient funds to ensure publication of a maiden compliant resource and scoping study in the first half of 2014.

Right now, Triton is valued just on the basis of competent management and 'closeology'. The first hint that Balama North may be able to replicate the high grade, soft and thick ore cropping qualities as its neighbour and indeed that its tenements are part of the same system of mineralisation, will spur a dramatic re-rating.

