Arc Exploration Finds Gold-Copper-Molybdenum Zone At Trenggalek

Arc Exploration's (ASX: ARX) rock chip sampling from initial benching at the Singgahan Prospect of its Trenggalek Project in East Java, Indonesia, has highlighted a broad zone of anomalous gold-copper-molybdenum in the weathered bedrock.

Results include 140 metres at 0.045ppm gold, 386ppm copper and 4ppm molybdenum as well as 100 metres at 0.063ppm gold, 276ppm copper and 5ppm molybdenum.

Mapping of the bench and surrounding areas has also identified outcrops of an altered diorite intrusion with remnants of quartz stockwork containing disseminated magnetite, pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralisation, typical of porphyry copper-style systems.

Arc managing director Dr Jeffrey Malaihollo said the broad zone of anomalous gold-copper-molybdenum geochemistry was encouraging and may indicate the presence of a porphyry system at depth.

The continuous-chip samples came from a bench designed to investigate the source of a coincident gold-copper-molybdenum soil anomaly reported from Singgahan Prospect last month.

Soil sampling had identified a 1,000 metre by 500 metre anomaly with +20 ppb gold, +90 ppm copper and +4 ppm molybdenum contours within a prominent northwest trending structural corridor that extends across the project.

"Additional benching is in progress. The results of this program will be integrated with geological and geophysical data to plan a scout drilling program," Malaihollo added.

Benching Results

The first bench on the coincident gold-copper-molybdenum soil anomaly - SGB01 - was completed for a total length of 530 metres.

Results from continuous-chip sampling show long intercepts of anomalous gold-copper-molybdenum geochemistry returned in a weathered, hydrothermally altered diorite intrusion containing diffuse limonitic quartz stockwork.

Relict exposures of fresh rock show chlorite-magnetite-feldspar alteration locally overprinted by silica-clay/mica-pyrite alteration, and disseminated pyrite-chalcopyrite-magnetite mineralisation in the quartz stockwork.

Contour benching is still in progress along ridgelines hosting the 1,000 metre by 500 metre anomaly and the results will be integrated with detailed geological mapping, spectral analyses to identify alteration minerals, and airborne magnetics & radiometrics data to further define the target.

A program of grid-based soil sampling covering the south-eastern corner of the Trenggalek IUP, including Singgahan, and geological mapping are also in progress to identify new targets.

This work is estimated to be completed in about six weeks.

Trenggalek IUP

The Trenggalek Project is an Exploration IUP tenement covering about 300 square kilometres in the same arc segment that hosts the giant Tumpangpitu porphyry gold-copper deposit in the Southern Mountains of East Java.

The project has excellent infrastructure with a network of sealed to graded roads traversing almost all of the tenement area.

Arc's first drill hole at the project intersected extensive hydrothermal alteration and pyrite mineralisation at the Jerambah Prospect, which is located about 2 kilometres southwest of the Buluroto epithermal gold-breccia prospect on the southern side of the Trenggalek tenement.

This was interpreted to be on the margin of a possible porphyry system.

Previous drilling at Buluroto returned narrow epithermal gold intercepts that included 2 metres at 8.7 g/t gold in TRDD032.

Copper sulphide mineralisation in silicified breccia was intersected in another hole, TRDD025, returning a broad gold-copper-molybdenum intercept of 24.5m at 0.51g/t gold, 0.21% copper and 16 ppm Mo from 138.5 metres depth - providing indications of the deeper porphyry potential at Trenggalek.

The subsequent discovery of a large high-sulphidation epithermal alteration system centred on quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusions at Sumber Bening Prospect, located on the western side the Trenggalek tenement, provided further evidence for porphyry potential on the Trenggalek tenement.

Exploration activities at Trenggalek are currently managed by Arc but fully funded by Anglo American under a farm-in agreement reached in December 2012.

Anglo American has the right to earn 51% interest in the project by sole funding US$ 10 million before 1 October 2016.

After spending US$ 10 million, Anglo American can move from 51% to 75% by sole funding an additional US$ 10 million.

On reaching 75%, Anglo American will free carry Arc for its remaining 20% through completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study.

PT. Sumber Mineral Nusantara holds the remaining 5% of Trenggalek.

Analysis

While exploration is still in its early stages at the Trenggalek Project, Arc Exploration's confirmation of a broad zone of anomalous gold-copper-molybdenum geochemistry highlights its potential to host a porphyry system at depth.

This is reinforced by the discovery of outcrops containing disseminated magnetite, pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralisation that are typical of porphyry copper-style systems.

Exploration is ongoing at Trenggalek with further benching expected to provide more details, allowing the company to plan a scout drilling program.

Proactive Investors Australia is the market leader in producing news, articles and research reports on ASX "Small and Mid-cap" stocks with distribution in Australia, UK, North America and Hong Kong / China.