Elementos Set To Begin Airborne Geophysics Program At Mercedes In Chile

Elementos (ASX: ELT) is preparing to begin an airborne geophysics program early next week to identify copper mineralisation not exposed on the surface at the Mercedes copper project in northern Chile.

Earlier this week the company secured an option to acquire a 90% interest in the project, which is located close to a cluster of world-class porphyry deposits 60 kilometres east of the Chiquicamata mining district.

Mercedes comprises 8,589 hectares of mining concessions and 21,200 hectares of exploration permit applications near to a region hosting large mines and deposits including BHP Billiton's (ASX: BHP) 64 million tonne at 1.01% copper-oxide and 222 million tonne at 0.91% copper sulphide Spence mine.

The Atacama region is one of the largest copper producing areas, located centrally within the prolific northern Chile copper belt.

The aero-geophysical survey will comprise 3,153 line-kilometres, flown at a 125 metre line spacing and 100 metre nominal height. The program will cover most of the 29,789 hectare project area.

The principle objectives of the program are:

- Locating extensions to the sub-vertical structures hosting the copper-oxide mineralisation under shallow surface cover;

- Testing for copper mineralisation within the porphyry host-rock, as identified on surface at the Elvira prospect; and

- Testing for mineralised contact zones between subvolcanic intrusives and the sedimentary sequence, as sampled at the Mercedes prospect.

The project contains structurally hosted, copper oxide mineralisation on surface with associated stratabound mantos in a volcanic sequence.

The average grade of mined copper oxide material in 2011 was 1.6%. Five selective samples assayed between 0.7-3.1% copper in different mineralogical environments across the project area.

Initially, exploration activities will focus on the copper oxide target at Mercedes and the porphyry targets at Elvira.

The survey should take six days, with the results available within one month.

Growing Portfolio

Elementos is continuing to build its presence in Chile with an option to earn a 50% interest in the Cerrilo Tamaya copper project.

The project is located in the Cerrilo Tamaya historic mining district which has a reported historical production of 2 million tonnes at 12% copper.

Cerrilo Tamaya is also well located with respect to infrastructure in the region, including a network of graded tracks that link to asphalt roads 5 kilometres either side of the property, and mining support services, including a bulk handling port at Coquimbo, which is just 55 kilometres to the north.

The project has extensive oxide and sulphide mineralisation evident at surface over the main 4 kilometre long vein system and has potential for secondary veins and deeper mineralisation along the main trend, as well as bulk-tonnage breccia and stratiform mineralisation.