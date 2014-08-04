Thundelarra Starts Reverse Circulation Drilling At Red Bore

Thundelarra (ASX:THX) has started a reverse circulation drilling program at its 90%-owned Red Bore copper prospect in Western Australia's Doolgunna region.

Recently, the company intersected massive copper sulphides from drilling at Red Bore. Highlights of that drilling were DSO-Grade copper over 7 metres (true width as yet undetermined).

Thundelarra raised $7.5 million last month in a capital raising at $0.19 per share from institutional, professional and sophisticated investors.

The new program is designed to gain further data about several of the magnetic anomalies that remained unexplained on the lease.

Drilling will also be carried out parallel to previous holes TRBDD04 and TRBDD09 to establish the profile of the pipe discovered in those holes.

This will also drill the down plunge of the intersections in those holes both to extend the known mineralisation and to develop a better understanding of the geometry of the pipe and of the local structural setting.

Previous drilling had included an intercept of 15.6 metres at 15.2% copper, 17.7 grams per tonne silver from 24.4 metres in hole TRBDD09.

The first hole of the current 11 hole program totalling 1,400 metres was collared on the weekend.

However, the actual number of holes and the total metres drilled in the program will depend on the geology intersected in each hole.

The on-site geologist will evaluate the data recovered from each hole and will exercise his judgement when collaring subsequent holes to make each drillhole as effective and as informative as possible.

First assay results are anticipated towards the end of August.

The company had made an oversubscribed placement of 39,473,685 shares at $0.19 each to accelerate and expand the exploration programs at its Doolgunna projects.

