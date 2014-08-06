Greenland Minerals And Energy Finalising Kvanefjeld Impact Statements

Greenland Minerals and Energy (ASX:GGG) is finalising the Environmental and Social Impact Assessments for its Kvanefjeld uranium and rare earth deposit in Greenland.

The impact assessments form critical components of a mining licence application, and will be completed in the coming months.

Respected Danish consultants Orbicon and Grontmij continue their roles as lead consultants on the Environmental Impact Assessment (NYSEMKT:EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) respectively.

Environmental Impact Assessment

The final phase of the EIA brings together baseline data collected from the Kvanefjeld Project area over the last 7 years by Orbicon and other specialist groups.

This will determine the potential impacts on the environment, outlining management and mitigation strategies for the impacts identified.

GGG has appointed DTU Nutech to complete the radiation report with a focus on assessments of estimated radiation doses to workers and members of the public as a result of proposed mining activities.

DTU Nutech is the Danish Centre for Nuclear Technologies, and continues the work in nuclear technologies of the former Risø National Laboratory, which played an integral role in the earlier studies on the Kvanefjeld deposit in the 1960's, 70's and 80's.

DHI, a member of the Danish Advanced Technology Group (GTS institutes), has been appointed to investigate the impact of the project on nearby fjord systems.

DHI is a strong and well‐respected Danish government authorised technological service provider in the scientific community and in the Danish political landscape.

Social Impact Assessment

Grontmij is finalising the collection of information from social 'focus groups', and validate existing reports to finalise the development of the impact plan, monitoring plan and SIA for the Kvanefjeld Project.

It has worked with GGG on establishing the baseline studies for the Kvanefjeld SIA since 2010.

Kvanefjeld Project

The company is currently completing the Feasibility Study for the Kvanefjeld Project. This will evaluate a mine, concentrator and hydrometallurgical refinery in Greenland treating 3 million tonnes of ore per annum.

The concentrator will produce 230,000 tonnes per annum of a rare earth mineral concentrate which contains 14% REO and 0.25% U3O8.

Refining of this mineral concentrate is expected to produce 7,000 tonnes per annum of critical rare earths, 16,000 tonnes per annum of light rare earths and 1.1 million pounds of U3O8.

Kvanefjeld has Resources of 956 million tonnes, containing 575 million pounds uranium and 10.33Mt total rare earth oxide.

