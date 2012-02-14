ISonea Gains Partner To Develop New Mobile Asthma Monitoring System

iSonea (ASX: ISN, OTCQX: ISOAY) has entered a partnership with telecommunications company Qualcomm Life, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), to design and market a home and mobile asthma monitoring platform.

The new technology will combine iSonea's proprietary Acoustic Respiratory Monitoring (ARM) ™ devices and mobile health asthma management systems with Qualcomm's 2net™ platform.

The integration will automatically and securely link patient asthma symptoms and trend monitoring data to a cloud-based portal for physicians and caregivers, to improve asthma management and outcomes.

iSonea chief executive officer Michael Thomas said asthma is a widespread and growing condition that affects 300 million people worldwide and represents a major healthcare cost burden.

"Australia, in particular, has one of the highest prevalence rates of asthma in the world," he said.

"With our smartphone platform and Qualcomm's end-to-end wireless systems expertise, we will provide asthma patients with the ability to monitor and report breathing distress symptoms triggered by environmental factors, as well as their response to treatment.

"Better daily monitoring can lead to improved medication compliance, lower healthcare costs and improved chronic management of asthma. For patients or family members, better monitoring also means more peace of mind."

The new technology leverages Qualcomm Life's 2net Hub, a plug-and-play connectivity gateway to the cloud-based 2net Platform data server, to collect and transmit patient health data from iSonea's monitoring devices.

The technology will ultimately allow physicians to securely access patient monitoring data, review treatment progress and medication adherence and adjust patient action plans accordingly.

It also provides family and caregivers with the ability to view trends for reassurance about patient care.

Acoustic Respiratory Monitoring® Commercialisation

Since late last year iSonea has been ramping up the commercialisation of its Acoustic Respiratory Monitoring® products by focusing on securing a major strategic partner to launch, distribute and sell the products in the U.S. and other key asthma markets.

The company is in negotiations with several major strategic partner candidates for development and distribution of its products.

Another core objective of iSonea's commercialisation plan is developing over-the-counter asthma monitoring devices with mobile health capabilities, using iSonea core technology coupled with internet and social media marketing campaigns.

Importantly, this will lower production costs and should increase sales and distribution capacity.

iSonea has taken the first step towards achieving that core objective with today's announcement of the partnership with Qualcomm.

Cash-backed

iSonea is well financed to pursue its objectives with nearly A$3.5 million cash in the bank at the end of the December quarter.

During the quarter the company raised $5.3 million from the issue of shares and options.

Indicating the strength of the company and its technology, the original $4.3 million renounceable rights issue raised $300,000 more than expected with 107% take-up of the offer.

Earlier in the quarter iSonea secured a $1 million investment from Global Opportunity Fund by way of an unsecured convertible instrument.