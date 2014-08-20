IPB Petroleum Shares Rise On Exposure To North West Shelf Oil Acreage

IPB Petroleum (ASX:IPB) shares are closing in on all time highs as investors seek exposure to other oil explorers with acreage offshore North-Western Australia following the Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)and Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN) massive oil discovery earlier this week.

The company has an interest in three petroleum exploration permits located in the Browse Basin which covers an area of 140,000 square kilometres, just north of Broome.

That IPB's farm-in partner CalEnergy Resources, is a subsidiary of MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company is also generating interest, as MidAmerican is 89% owned by Waren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Shares is IPB were up today to an intraday high of $0.41, comparing to an all time intraday high of $0.42 and an all time closing high of $0.415.

They are currently trading at $0.39.

In the near term, IPB will participate in the drilling of an exploration well on the Pryderi Prospect, which lies adjacent to the Gwydion-1 oil discovery, drilled by BHP Petroleum in 1995.

IPB also owns 100% of the Gwydion-1 well, acquired as part of its IPO package in early 2013.

Drilling of the Pryderi Prospect is scheduled for October, to be fully funded by CalEnergy, the Warren Buffet controlled entity, with IPB retaining a majority 75% interest and CaEnergy 25%.

CalEnergy has an option to increase their interest in the whole of WA-424 Permit to 60% within 3 months of drilling the Pryderi well by spending an additional $32.4 million, less the cost of drilling the Pryderi well.

These are big numbers relative to IPB's current market capitalisation of $39 million.

The company has also secured a nine month suspension and extension to the Primary Term work program for Permit WA-424-P to 12 April 2015 from 12 July 2014.

This follows the joint venture securing the Stena-Clyde semi-submersible drill rig for the drilling of the Pryderi-1 well.

IPB's assets have links to other big names also, as they neighbour Shell's Prelude field and the Woodside-operated Browse project.

An independent report has estimated IPB's share of prospective resources in just one of its three permits at over 500 million barrels of oil at the mean prospective level, so drilling in October should continue to garner market attention.

Proactive Investors Australia is the market leader in producing news, articles and research reports on ASX "Small and Mid-cap" stocks with distribution in Australia, UK, North America and Hong Kong / China.