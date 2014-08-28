Tiger Resources To Acquire Remaining 40% Interest In Kipoi Copper

Tiger Resources (ASX:TGS) has positioned itself to acquire the remaining 40% interest in the Kipoi Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The acquisition will increase attributable earnings for Tiger in FY14 and is a low risk opportunity to lift annual production from an asset that Tiger already operates and understands.

The purchase price is US$111 million, and will be funded by a $19.5 million placement, $53.9 million fully underwritten share entitlement offer and up to US$100 million debt facility.

Tiger Group currently holds 60% of the shares in SEK. Upon completion of the agreement, which remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent.

Tiger will acquire the remaining 40% interest, resulting in SEK becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tiger.

Following the acquisition, Tiger's attributable copper reserves will increase to 737,000 tonnes.

Brad Marwood, managing director for Tiger Resources, commented: "Kipoi has been the cornerstone of our business over the past seven years and together with our DRC business partner we are proud of our achievements.

"We see the potential to grow our business by focusing on near-mine exploration and sourcing plant feed from elsewhere in the Kipoi region, thus ensuring the mine should operate well into the next decade.

"We believe the acquisition of the additional 40% interest in SEK to be earnings-accretive and offers the opportunity to grow our business and cement our future in the DRC as a 50,000t per year copper cathode producer once the proposed expansion of the SXEW facility has been completed.

"The purchase price is considered a good outcome for all parties having regard to the current 25,000tpa copper cathode production and the fact that the HMS operations are nearing the end of their life."

DRC Government

Post completion of the transaction Tiger intends to cede a 5% interest in SEK to the DRC Government to bring the mining title into alignment with the current mining law and regulations in the DRC.

Tiger manages operations on behalf of SEK at Kipoi where the recently completed 25,000 tonne per annum solvent extraction electro-winning plant has been constructed and successfully commissioned.

Acquisition and funding details

The agreed purchase price is US$111 million, of which a deposit of US$6.5 million has been paid and a completion payment of US$104.5 million is due by 10 November 2014.

The equity component totalling $73.4 million will be funded via a:

- Placement of 65 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.30 per share to raise $19.5 million; and

- Fully underwritten pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise $53.9 million .

Key terms of the entitlement offer include:

- Ratio: eligible shareholders will be invited to subscribe for 1 New Share for every 5 existing Tiger shares held at the Record Date;

- Record Date: 7pm (Sydney time) on 2 September 2014; and

- Amount: $53.9 million.

Tiger has executed a finance facility with Taurus Mining Finance Fund, which will be partially used to fund the acquisition.

Key terms include:

- Facility amount: up to US$100 million;

- Term: 6 months with options to extend on a monthly basis for up to a further 6 months;

- Interest rate: 11% per annum;

- Extension fee: if the term extends beyond 6 months, a monthly extension fee of 0.5% of the facility amount is applicable; and

- Warrants: 20 million warrants with a four-year term exercisable at A$0.40.

Analysis

The acquisition will increase attributable earnings in FY14 for Tiger, and the company will become the ASX's largest listed copper cathode producer.

It is also the lowest-cost copper producer on the ASX, as well as the fourth biggest attributable copper producer.

This is a transformational acquisition for Tiger and we expect it to be share price accretive in the medium term, as it will increase attributable earnings and provides a low cost pathway to lift annual production from an asset that Tiger already operates and understands well.

Proactive Investors Australia is the market leader in producing news, articles and research reports on ASX "Small and Mid-cap" stocks with distribution in Australia, UK, North America and Hong Kong / China.