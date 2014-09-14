Grand Gulf Energy Earnings Hit $3.8M, Funded For Growth

Grand Gulf Energy's (ASX:GGE) Louisiana Gulf Coast oil and gas production assets have proven their worth, allowing it to report EBITDA of $3.8 million and net profit of $1.4 million for the financial year ended 30 June 2014.

This compares with its EBITA of $1.2 million and net loss of $2.17 million in FY2013 due to the start of production at its 35.6%-owned Hensarling-1 well in the Desiree Field on the Napoleonville Salt Dome.

Hensarling-1 is currently producing 400 barrels of oil per day and had produced 120,160 barrels in FY2014.

Annual revenues were up 114% to $7.5 million.

In addition, the company has reduced its debt position to $174,000 from $629,000 and increased its cash position to $1.8 million from $1 million.

Future Work

Grand Gulf is ramping up work on the Napoleonville Salt Dome and elsewhere with the aim of accelerating the number of self-funded wells that it participates in through the coming year and beyond.

Reprocessing of 3D seismic data is underway and is expected to mature up to 3 further drilling targets around the Napoleonville Salt Dome over the next 12 months.

Given the success of the Hensarling-1 well, the Salt Dome represents an excellent risk to reward proposition that is backed up by high quality seismic and an experienced Geology and Geophysics team.

The Abita field was recompleted in the upper 18 sand in June 2014 and production is presently stable with the well sustainably producing at 1 million cubic feet of gas and 8 barrels of condensate per day.

Subsequent to year-end, the Wilbert Sons LLC-1 well in the West Klondike project was put into production at an initial rate of 1.4 million cubic feet of gas per day.

This is expected to slowly increase to about 2MMcfd as the well cleans up and stabilises.

Grand Gulf is currently producing about 188 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Analysis

The EBITDA of $3.8 million and net profit of $1.4 million for FY14 are a testament to the earnings ability of Grand Gulf Energy's Louisiana Gulf Coast assets, particularly the Desiree Field on the Napoleonville Salt Dome.

Importantly, net cash inflows from operating activities increased 122% to $3,643,536 at June 30.

The company is generating US$385,000 in monthly revenue net of operating costs that will be deployed into drilling programs.

This ensures that it is funded for work to further increase production.

Indeed, reprocessing of 3D seismic is already underway to mature up to 3 further drilling targets around the Napoleonville Salt Dome over the next 12 months.

This will also accelerate the number of self-funded wells that it participates in through the coming year and beyond.

Taken together, Grand Gulf looks set to build on its revenues of $7.5 million in FY2014.

Proactive Investors maintains its share price target valuation of $0.035 within 6-9 months.

