Poseidon Nickel Gains Loan Extension From Andrew Forrest's Minderoo

Poseidon Nickel (ASX:POS) has gained an extension to repay its $8 million loan facility with Andrew Forrest's Minderoo Foundation until 1 April 2015 from the current 1 October 2014.

This is a vote of confidence from Andrew Forrest and will provide additional flexibility to develop Poseidon's Lake Johnston, Black Swan and Windarra nickel projects in Western Australia.

In return for the extension, Poseidon will provide security over the loan in exchange for the extension.

It will seek necessary shareholder approval for completion of the security package at the Company's annual general meeting in November 2014.

"We have had strong support from Andrew Forrest and Minderoo for several years and that continues today with this extension of the loan facility maturity," managing director David Singleton said.

Separately, the company noted that negotiations with a major party regarding a potential ore tolling and concentrate offtake agreement announced earlier this year have advanced.

Nickel Projects

Poseidon had in early September revealed that it is acquiring the Lake Johnston Nickel Project in Western Australia from Norilsk Nickel for $1 million.

This project is likely to be a top priority for Poseidon given that it is in operationally ready condition and can be brought back into production quickly at low cost.

Lake Johnston had historically produced over 12,000 tonnes nickel per annum and has estimated Resources of 70,500 tonnes of nickel.

It is located 440 kilometres east of Perth and 117 kilometres west of Norseman. It consists of 11 mining leases, 10 exploration licences and one prospecting licence.

The project includes the Maggie Hays underground mine and a 1.5 million tonne per annum concentrator plant.

The process plant and mine were placed on care and maintenance in April 2013 and have been maintained to a high standard and are in an operational ready condition.

Maggie Hays has a deposit of 3.805 million tonnes at 1.49% nickel while the Emily Ann boxcut has a resource of 334,000 tonne at 4.18% nickel.

This follows its move to acquire the Black Swan Nickel project, also from Norilsk, for $1.5 million.

Black Swan includes a 2.15 Mtpa processing plant, which has a proven throughput capacity of 2,150,000 tonnes per annum, and the Black Swan open pit mine containing 185,800 tonnes nickel in ore.

Notably, the plant will be able to process Windarra ores, removing the need for Poseidon to invest up to $300 million in capex for a new processing plant.

The Black Swan plant was upgraded in 2006 and was put on care and maintenance in February 2009 during the financial crisis.

Poseidon's Windarra Project is also ready for production with first ore 6 months from financing. Capex has been estimated at $11 million along with working capital.

The project also has the option for an ore tolling and offtake agreement or to process ore through Black Swan.

