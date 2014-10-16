MRL Corporation Completes Purchase Of High-Grade Graphite Project

MRL Corporation (ASX: MRF) has completed the acquisition of the rights to the high-grade Aluketiya Graphite Mine in Sri Lanka.

The project has the potential for graphite veins extending over large distances.

Aluketiya is located in Meegahatenna within the Walallawita District which is considered to be one of the richest graphite-bearing areas in the country.

Under the deal, MRL has acquired the lease covering Aluketiya, giving it the right to explore, develop and mine the graphite.

Aluketiya produced high-grade graphite for several decades until the operation was stopped in the 1960s.

Extensive veins of high-grade graphite are visible from surface but the area has not been subjected to any modern exploration techniques.

Details

MRL will pay a lease fee of US$3,500 a month during the exploration phase.

Upon the start of production, MRL will pay a 10% royalty which will be based on sales. The royalty will be paid quarterly in arrears within 20 days of each quarter's end.

Project planning has commenced on the work required to bring the historical mine back into production and further progress updates will be provided as they come to hand.

Analysis

The acquisition complements and expands MRL's extensive portfolio of high-grade vein graphite licences in Sri Lanka, where it is aiming to develop multiple high grade production hubs.

Update for Warakapola Pandeniya location

MRL also advises drilling at its Warakapola graphite project in Sri Lanka has intersected minor zones of graphite.

Visible intersections of the diamond drill core revealed the hole DHE228-02 intersected several minor zones of graphite before the hole was suspended in mineralisation at 261.8m downhole, at which point the drilling rig had reached the extent of its capability due to the loss of drilling fluid return.

The hole was drilled to test the western depth of mineralisation in the Bopitiya zone of Warakapola and has been capped at the surface awaiting the arrival of a new, higher capacity drill rig from the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB).

Other Locations

MRL geological teams are undertaking mapping in the Pujipatia, Dedigama and Hikkaduwa locations. Ongoing land access agreements are being completed on the priority areas to allow for an expanded exploration program.

Proactive Investors Australia is the market leader in producing news, articles and research reports on ASX "Small and Mid-cap" stocks with distribution in Australia, UK, North America and Hong Kong / China.