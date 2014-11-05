Analysts Impressed By Madalena's Potentially "Game-Changing" Nordegg Discovery

Analysts have welcomed Madalena Energy's (CVE:MVN) new Nordegg discovery on its Western Canadian assets announced yesterday, saying the find is a game changer for the junior oil and gas producer.

Bill Newman from Mackie Research increased the Canadian junior's price target from 95 cents to $1.00, and reiterated his buy rating.

The Nordegg horizontal exploration well flowed 718 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) during the final 24 hours of clean-up, Madalena announced Tuesday, with the well now being prepared for an extended flow test.

"The cost to drill, case and stimulate the Nordegg discovery well was only $2.3 million," Newman wrote in his research note sent to clients yesterday.

"If the well continues to perform, the Nordegg could be a highly economic play. With 140 net sections of Nordegg potential,Madalena Energy has a lot of running room."

Indeed, Madalena holds more than 140 net sections of Nordegg acreage, providing a large inventory of drilling opportunities. It is also currently completing two Ostracod horizontal wells on its Canadian properties, with both expected to be placed on production by year-end.

Beacon Securities analyst Kuno Ryckborst, who has a $1.25 price target and buy rating on Madalena, said that the company hit "black gold" with its Nordegg discovery.

"This is impactful because industry has been trying to explore the Nordegg for a long period of time that has led to lots of vertical well success, but no economic horizontals," he said.

"Management improvised a new horizontal completion technique that is unique to industry, which it executed on for a cost of only $2.3MM (efficiencies expected)."

Madalena is targeting the non-shale reservoirs of the Nordegg by applying horizontal technology to a large wide-spread acreage, which Ryckborst says could be a "material game changer", again taking note of the 140 plus net sections of Nordegg rights.

The Beacon Securities analyst calculated that at a minimum of one net well per section, the 140 plus locations could add 1 cent per share per well on an un-risked basis.

According to the analyst note, Madalena has been working for several months on the new completion technique it used at Nordegg to try and prove up the economics of applying horizontal technology to the non-shale zone of the Nordegg. The challenge of the non-shale zone is that it is highly variable and complex given its tight rock density, making it difficult for industry to crack the reservoir economically.

"MVN did select one of its best prospective drill locations to apply its FY14 CEE capital, but we are excited that this unique completion method will prove successful over its widespread Nordegg acreage that is ~10-17 meters in thickness," Ryckborst added.

Madalena also announced Tuesday continued drilling success in Argentina, including its third producing Sierra Blancas well that targeted the third of six conventional light oil pools identified.

Mackie's Newman said the improving fiscal climate in Argentina (after new standardized laws were approved last week), coupled with growing conventional production and unconventional appraisal drilling, should also improve cash flow and provide "multiple catalysts" for the stock.

Shares of Madalena were trading up 2.9 percent at 35 Canadian cents Wednesday, after rising more than 11 percent on Tuesday.