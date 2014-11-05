Cape Lambert Resources To Soon Bank Royalty Cheque For Marampa

Cape Lambert Resources (ASX:CFE) is poised to start receiving its first royalty cheque in three months and up to US$56 million over four years from Timis Mining from the Marampa Iron Ore Mine.

This follows the administrator of London Mining concluding the sale of its Marampa Iron Ore Mine to Timis Mining.

In October, CFE had entered in to a $20 million funding agreement with Timis Mining.

This included the US$12 million purchase of a US$2 per tonne royalty - payable on a quarterly basis - from iron concentrate exported from Timis Mining's Marampa mine.

Timis also has exclusive rights to purchase 100 million tonnes of oxide material from Cape Lambert's neighbouring Marampa Project.

The price at which the oxide material will be purchased from Cape Lambert is expected to be in the range of US$3 to US$5 per metric tonne, potentially earning Cape Lambert between US$300 million and US$500 million over the life of the mine.

"I am delighted that Timis Mining has concluded its acquisition of the adjacent London Mining Marampa Mine and that Cape Lambert has assisted in the process through the funding agreement, which represents a very good deal for the company and its shareholder," executive chairman Tony Sage said.

"The Mine is expected to produce between 5 to 7 million tonnes of iron concentrate per annum, which means a potential royalty income stream to Cape Lambert of between US$10 - $14 million per annum or up to $56 million in total over the term of the royalty."

Sage added the future sale of oxide material from CFE's Marampa Project would become a major income stream for the company.

"With the recent approval of the mining licence for the Marampa Project, all of the pieces have now fallen in to place for the project to be developed and mined without any significant further cost to the company."

Timis Mining chairman Frank Timis added:

"I am pleased to have secured exclusive access to a further 100 million tonnes of weathered hematite iron ore through agreement with Cape Lambert Resources, allowing the current plant to process consistent quality material for the next decade, and deferring the capital expenditure that would have been required to access fresh ore at Marampa."

Timis Mining Agreement

In October, CFE agreed to provide Timis Mining with a US$8 million Bridging Facility and also paid US$12 million for the royalty.

The Bridging Facility is repayable in 12 months and incurs interest of 3 month US LIBOR (London interbank offered rate) + 6%.

This principal and interest will be repaid to Cape Lambert in one payment at the expiry of the 12 month loan period and can be extended by the parties on mutually agreed terms.

Oxide Ore Sale

Cape Lambert has also negotiated the sale of oxide material from its Marampa Project to Timis Mining, or a greater amount as determined by further drilling of Cape Lambert's other Sierra Leone Projects.

The project is located adjacent to the Marampa Mine.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Timis Mining will have exclusive rights to purchase 100 million tonnes of oxide material, or such greater amount as defined by further drilling from Cape Lambert's other Sierra Leone Projects.

The price at which the oxide material will be purchased from Cape Lambert is expected to be in the range of US$3 to US$5 per metric tonne, potentially earning between US$300 million and US$500 million over the life of the mine.

A drilling campaign to increase the upside of Cape Lambert's oxide resources is planned to begin 12 months after Timis Mining commences mining at Cape Lambert's Sierra Leone Projects.

This drilling campaign, together with any costs associated with mining operations, will be borne by Timis Mining and not Cape Lambert.

Timis Mining' Rail Agreement

In addition to securing the Marampa Iron Ore Mine, Timis Mining has also reached an agreement with African Minerals Limited (LON:AMI) for access to its rail and port infrastructure for 6 million tonnes per annum of the Mine's iron concentrate.

This agreement will allow the Mine to operate at a lower cost base and provide greater certainty for its continued successful operation.

Analysis

The royalty payments from Timis Mining are compelling for investment in Cape Lambert, providing the company with annual revenue stream over the next four years of up to US$56 million.

This is equivalent to about A$64 million, or A$16 million per annum.

Coupled with its cash on hand and deposits at call of A$58.1 million as at 30 September 2014, it is clear that at its market cap of circa $69 million, CFE is highly undervalued for a revenue producing company.

The company has entered a new league and secured a new upward valuation leg. Further growth is already in the pipeline through the sale of oxide material to Timis Mining, which could result in earnings of between US$300 million and US$500 million over the life of the mine.

Proactive Investors Australia is the market leader in producing news, articles and research reports on ASX "Small and Mid-cap" stocks with distribution in Australia, UK, North America and Hong Kong / China.