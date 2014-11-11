Metals Of Africa Starts Highly Anticipated Graphite Drilling In Mozambique

Metals of Africa (ASX: MTA) will commence its highly anticipated 2,000 metre Montepuez maiden graphite drill program in Mozambique.

This program has been awaited by the market since MTA acquired the leases are near to the massive graphite deposits of Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) and Triton Minerals (ASX:TON).

Drilling will commence this week and run for 6 weeks.

Two drill rigs, both track mounted diamond rigs will be utilised to simultaneously drill the project. The actual number of holes and the total metres drilled in the program will depend on the geology intersected.

MTA is targeting shallow mineralisation, with an average anticipated end-of-hole depth of 100 metres.

Detailed geological mapping and trenching combined with VTEM geophysics has produced robust drill targets. The VTEM survey has been completed and data is expected within the next week.

Cherie Leeden, Managing Director commented:

"We are eager to be embarking on this round of drilling with the aim of defining a maiden resource at our 100% owned Montepuez project.

There is more graphite contained within this small province than the rest of the world's resources combined, it's an extremely rich and unique corridor of geology and our projects are very well positioned within it."

Zinc-lead-copper drilling

However, there is also exploration at Rio Mazoe to look forward to as well.

Drilling at MTA's large scale Rio Mazoe zinc-lead-copper project will commence tomorrow after a slight delay due to the need to re-locate a water source for the drill rig.

Drilling will target Broken Hill style mineralisation with two rigs and up to 5,000 metres of drilling.

The Cassidy Shea will be the first prospect to be drilled - targeting coincident surface mineralisation with induced polarisation geophysical anomalies.

Rio Mazoe was first identified by BHP Billiton (ASX:BHP) in 2001 following a $20 million helicopter stream sediment sampling program across 5 countries.

While the VTEM survey at Montepuez and Balama has been completed, with data expected within the next week.

Analysis

With four drill rigs working at two projects targeting separate bullish commodities in graphite and zinc, now could be an opportunistic time to enter.

Capitalised at just $12 million, and fresh from a $5 million capital raising at $0.15, the current price of $0.10 appears compelling.

