Energy Fuels Wraps Up All Uranium Deliveries, Ends Q3 With Solid Cash Position

Energy Fuels (NYSE MKT:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) says it has completed all of its uranium deliveries for the year, giving it a solid balance sheet and positioning the company strongly for when uranium markets rebound.

The US uranium producer, which reports in US currency, posted net income of $3.08 million on revenue of $21.16 million for the three months to September 30.

The company said it sold 371,666 pounds of uranium oxide under its long-term contracts, at an average realized price of $56.72 per pound, completing all of its deliveries for the fiscal year. As a result, Energy Fuels does not expect any sales in the final three months of the year as it continues its prudent strategy of selling only under long term contracts given the current weak uranium price.

"I am very pleased with this quarter's financial results and would like to congratulate our entire management team and staff for achieving these impressive results in spite of challenging uranium markets," said president and chief executive officer Stephen P. Antony.

"Profitability in this uranium price environment is certainly not an easy task for any uranium producer. I believe that the operational strategy we adopted two years ago, which included tailoring our uranium production levels to meet our long-term sales contract requirements, focusing on our lower cost sources of production, driving G&A cost reductions and completing non-core asset sales, has proven to be a very prudent strategy and has been well-executed by our team."

The CEO added that the company's balance sheet strength, strong portfolio of uranium sales contracts and established presence as a domestic producer to the US market put Energy Fuels in a strong position within the uranium sector.

While uranium spot prices have edged up recently --- last week crossing the US$40 per pound threshold --- they are still far off from their heyday back before the Japanese earthquake and tsunami led to the shutdown of nearly all the reactors at the Fukushima-Daiichi atomic power plant.

But new reactors in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia are setting up a longer-term supply-demand imbalance of around 10 million pounds to a number far greater within 10 years, with an uptick in uranium prices anticipated.

Energy Fuels said that for the long-term, the company continues to believe that the fundamentals of the nuclear energy sector will result in uranium demand surpassing supply. But in response to the short-term uncertainty, it will continue its cash conservation efforts until additional sustained improvement in uranium market conditions are seen.

Production at the company's White Mesa mill totaled 418,856 pounds of uranium in the latest quarter. It ended the period with an increased working capital position of $45.4 million, including cash and equivalents of $13.46 million and 808,000 pounds of concentrate in inventory.

The uranium miner is forecasting fiscal year 2015 sales of 800,000 pounds, all of which will be sold into its three existing long-term contracts, it said, at an anticipated average price of $57.45 a pound.