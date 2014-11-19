MZI Resources Executes Construction Contract For Keysbrook Mineral Sands

MZI Resources (ASX:MZI) continues to advance its Keysbrook Mineral Sands Project in Western Australia, and has now executed a construction contract with GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG).

It is also expected that the company will make a further announcement on the development decision for the project imminently.

The contract is for engineering, procurement and construction services under a lump sum, turn key arrangement of $54.6 million for delivery of the Keysbrook mine site.

This includes upgrades to the existing mineral sands separation plant owned by Doral Mineral Sands Pty Ltd.

Recently MZI executed finance agreements totalling US$110 million for the project.

Trevor Matthews, chief executive officer for MZI, commented: "We have a good relationship with GR Engineering and their appointment reflects the confidence we have in their ability to construct the project.

"Signing the construction contract is one of the final activities prior to starting project development and we look forward to commencing soon."

Keysbrook is located 70 kilometres south of Perth, and is characterised by its high leucoxene content, and has the potential to be one of the world's largest producers of the premium Leucoxene 88 product.

GR Engineering

GR Engineering were awarded preferred contractor status in October 2013 and since then have completed early engineering activities with respect to the construction project.

This early engineering has improved knowledge of the project and MZI is confident that it will assist GR Engineering to derisk the construction effort.

Keysbrook Mineral Sands Project

The Keysbrook Project could produce an average 91,000 tonnes per annum of mineral sands products from 110,000 tonnes of dry heavy mineral concentrate.

This would be trucked about 120 kilometres to Doral's mineral separation plant, which is just 10 kilometres from the Bunbury Port, for toll treatment.

Offtake agreements are already in place for 50% of the forecast annual revenue from Keysbrook and approximately 60% of forecast annual production.

In addition, a long term offtake agreement for the 88% TiO2 is nearing completion, with remaining production to be also sold via long term sales agreements.

Offtake Agreement pending for Leucoxene 88 Product

Titanium feedstock is a major revenue driver, and major chloride pigment producers include DuPont, Cristal, Huntsman, Kronos, Tronox and ISK. Other markets include welding rod and titanium metals producers.

Mineral sands market

The mineral sands market has continued to show signs of recovery with supply and demand moving into a more balanced position.

The larger Tier 1 producers have helped maintain stability by restricting production that has in turn reduced the amount of inventory that has been overhanging the market.

This has resulted in stable prices and has helped to restore much needed confidence to buyers. The ongoing economic recovery in North America has improved the demand for TiO2 pigment which augurs well for the near future.

Although the slowing Chinese economy has been experiencing lower demand for construction-related materials such as ceramic tiles, it is in transition and with mineral sands at or near the bottom of the market cycle, there is a positive outlook for future prices.

Keysbrook exhibits major financial advantage

Keysbrook has a high value JORC ore reserve of 26.0 million tonnes with in-situ THM of 670,000 tonnes grading 27.8% L70 (70% titanium dioxide), 46.6% L88 (88% titanium dioxide), 14.6% Zircon, and 11% other minerals.

The project hosts a high margin, long life reserve that will employ a very low CAPEX and draw upon a very well developed local infrastructure that is very conversant with processing mineral sands and use of simple and low risk processing technology.

Ore mining rate is set at 4.5 million tonnes per year to an average depth of 2.2 metres and no strip ratio for very low cost open pit mining.

Annual EBITDA has a base case of $44 million per year that is derived from a low OPEX of $331 per product tonne. The project is funded with a development cost of $69.6 million and pre-operations cost of $6.2 million.

Analysis

MZI Resources has delivered another milestone for Keysbrook by executing a construction contract with GR Engineering Services.

Based on the current market valuation of circa $22 million, this is very light for a looming emerging producer in 2015/16.

