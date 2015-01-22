Anatolia Energy Gains Speculative Buy From Hartleys With $0.21 Price Target

Anatolia Energy (ASX:AEK) remains the subject of a Speculative Buy recommendation from Perth broker Hartleys with a $0.21 target price.

Shares in AEK are currently trading at $0.075.

Earlier this week, the company received strong results from metallurgical test work on core material from its Temrezli uranium deposit.

The following is an extract from the report.

Finally, flow rate tests de-risk project. Big tick.

Anatolia Energy Ltd has released positive flow rate tests which are expected to lift production rates.

The results were much anticipated as previous flow rate tests had been problematic due to completion issues (this has been the fourth test).

Hence, this is a very good result and confirms management's view that the wells will flow better than previously assumed.

Significantly, the Company says that production flow rates of 48 L/min will be incorporated into the well field design vs. 38 L/min assumed in the Preliminary Economic Assessment.

This improves economics substantially.

Our model continues to be based on the PEA and the project still works on spot prices (29cps valuation on rising prices).

As a reminder, if well spacing increases beyond 30 metres, we estimate it would save about $40 million of life-of-mine capital costs (adding ~$25 million of NPV).

The company is on track to release the PFS early February, with final environmental approvals expected in September.

Shortly thereafter, the company expects to enter construction for first production in September quarter 2016. We will update our valuation after the PFS is released, and see the risks skewed towards the positive.

Sefaatli drill results could add to eventual production

The Company recently released some high grade drill results from the nearby Sefaatli project, including 2.5 metres at 2,150ppm eU3O8.

Drilling has been suspended due to winter period, but we expect in mid-CY15 a maiden resource will be estimated.

We attribute little value to Sefaatli given it is still early stage and contingent on the Temrezli development.

Ultimately though, it could add significant value given proximity to Temrezli (piping distance).

Maintain Speculative Buy

We estimate AEK cash is ~$5 million, hence AEK appears funded to the point of decision to mine. AEK is a viable project at current contracted uranium prices and spot prices.

The long mine life retains significant leverage to medium and long term uranium prices even if near term production hedges are required.

