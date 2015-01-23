ARHT Media Gets Air Time On Space Channel's Flagship Show InnerSPACE

Check out ARHT Media's (CVE:ART) CEO Paul Duffy, being interviewed about the company's human hologram technology bythe Space Channel's InnerSPACE team at the Cantech 2015 Investment conference in Toronto.

Morgan Hoffman, co-host of InnerSPACE, which is the Space Channel's flagship show, caught up with Duffy at the conference, with the CEO demonstrating the technology and giving an overview of the fast-growing business.

The early stage Toronto-based company's human holograms, or HumaGrams, are based on its Augmented Reality Holographic Technology (ARHT) platform, which is a scalable, repeatable and transportable form of 3D without the use of special glasses.

The groundbreaking platform, which allows humans to interact with the HumaGrams, opens up a wide range of applications - from concerts to retail stores and tradeshows. The platform also ties up seamlessly with the idea of proximity marketing and e-commerce.

Essentially, celebrity holograms can be created and placed in window displays and other high traffic destinations, drawing customers into a region of proximity and offering them a value proposition. For example, the HumaGrams can deliver a message on a particular product tilted towards the viewer's level of interest, then offer up the ability to buy the product right there on the spot through a QR code, an SMS text or side load of a coupon to the retailer's mobile app on a smartphone.

In December, ARHT unveiled its first big retail partnership with Harry Rosen, one of Canada's largest menwear retailers, to create its first-ever human hologram, named Vincent, which was revealed this past holiday season at Harry Rosen's flagship store in Yorkville, Toronto.

The company has already amassed an illustrious board of advisors which boasts a myriad of household names including Paul Anka, Larry King, Jason Bateman, Richard Bronson, Michael Buble, Carlos Slim, Kevin O'Leary and entertainment manager Irving Azoff.