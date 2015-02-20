Energy Fuels, Uranium, Uranerz, Acquisition

Energy Fuels' (NYSE MKT:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) pending acquisition of Uranerz Energy (NYSE MKT:URZ) (TSE:URZ) will give the combined company staying power and scalability, according to Energy Fuels CEO Steve Antony and Uranerz's executive chairman Dennis Higgs, who spoke in an interview on BNN earlier this week. Both Antony and Higgs discussed the benefits of their transaction in this difficult uranium environment, as well as their current outlook for uranium.

"[The acquisition] gives us the largest US uranium resource base of any of the US producers; it gives us staying power, [and] it gives us scalability to take our existing projects and develop them in the future as uranium prices increase," said Higgs in the interview, adding that the company believes uranium prices will rise over the next several years, particularly between 2018 and 2020 when production shortfalls are expected.

The deal will create the only integrated conventional and in-situ recovery (NYSEMKT:ISR) uranium producer focused solely on the U.S. In 2014, Energy Fuels produced about 800,000 pounds of uranium from its White Mesa mill, and Uranerz began uranium production at its Nichols Ranch ISR project.

By consolidating Energy Fuels with Uranerz, the combined company will become larger and stronger, achieve cost synergies, and potentially become more attractive to utility customers.

The two executives said the new company's position would be highly strategic given its U.S. focus. The U.S. is the largest consumer of nuclear power with 100 nuclear reactors in operation and five under construction, yet it is now heavily reliant on imported uranium to fuel its reactor fleet, with domestic production equating to only about 10 percent of current usage.

The combined entity is also expected to have six long-term contracts, providing it with downside protection in the event the uranium market does not recover. The longest contract currently in place extends to 2020, and the combined company expects to have about 1 million pounds of deliveries in 2015 at about $58 a pound, about 50 percent higher than the current spot price, Higgs noted.

Uranium prices have been depressed ever since the nuclear disaster in Japan in 2011, but uranium has been a lone bright spot among natural resources, with spot prices having increased about 35 percent in the past six months. This increase is due to new reactors being built in Asia and the expectation that utilities will re-enter the market to cover their fuel needs for 2018 and beyond.

"The world is embracing nuclear power because of its environmentally friendly nature…and there are 70 nuclear power plants currently under construction and more to come," said Antony.