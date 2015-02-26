White Cliff Minerals Has Strong Response To Rights Issue

White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) has received a vote of confidence with shareholders subscribing for 86,468,474 shares, or more than 75% of the shares offered under its 1 for 4 rights issue priced at $0.008.

The $691,747 raised under the issue will be used to further advance its exploration projects both in the Kyrgyz Republic and Australia.

The company and its underwriter Emerald Partners Pty Ltd will endeavour to place the shortfall of 28,149,684 shares.

Earlier this month, the final assay from its 2014 drill program at the Aucu gold system in the Kyrgyz Republic returned further high grade gold mineralisation.

Hole CH14-31 intersected multiple zones of high grade gold mineralisation with results including:

- 3 metres at 5.5 grams per tonne gold from 41 metres;

- 4 metres at 4.4g/t gold from 60 metres;

- 1 metre at 13.4g/t gold from 127 metres; and

- 1 metre at 6.2 g/t gold from 141 metres.

The new results are along strike from previous reported mineralisation in drill holes CH14-28, CH14-17 and Ch14-18.

Drilling has confirmed that both the Upper Gold Zone (UGZ) and Lower Gold Zone (ASX:LGZ) contain high grade gold with the average grade exceeding 6 grams per tonne gold.

The potential of the Aucu Gold system is exceptional and the company is currently planning extensive exploration activities for the 2015 field season.

