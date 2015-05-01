ASF Group Appoints Louis Chien As A Director

ASF Group (ASX:AFA) has appointed Louis Chien as a director responsible for the management of investment development, financial, and operational activities in its expansion drive.

Prior to joining ASF Group, Chien held various leadership positions within Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

He has over 20 years of Fortune 100 experience mostly based in the U.S. and recently Singapore.

The Sino-Australian investment and trading house is in active negotiations with various parties for the development of integrated resorts in Asia and Europe.

Its recent alliance with Hong Kong listed China Communications Construction Co., Ltd (Stock Code: 1800) with a market cap of HK$398 billion and the largest port construction and design company in China - should assist ASF's global integrated resort ambitions.

