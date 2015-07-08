Segue Resources Attracts ASX Price And Volume Query

Segue Resources (ASX:SEG) shares hit $0.006 intra-day today, double yesterday's closing price of $0.003.

Segue received an ASX price and volume query.

In its response to the ASX, Segue said it is not aware of any information not released to the market which could explain the trading.

Segue did announce last month that it had drilling plans at its Plumridge Nickel Project in the Fraser Range Province, Western Australia.

These include the first 5-6 prioritised target areas, beginning mid-July 2015.

The drill program has been designed to test and confirm the presence of mafic-ultramafic intrusions in the target areas, and is expected to take around a month.

Segue has one of the largest tenement packages in the Fraser Range with 4,770 square kilometres of exploration licences.

Plumridge Nickel Project

Segue has a 100% interest in the project, which is prospective for massive nickel sulphide deposits and has previously been explored for gold with several prospects.

Plumridge covers over 10% of the Gravity High which represents the area of greatest nickel prospectivity.

In November 2014, drilling at the E21 Target identified the presence of mafic-ultramafic rocks that host magmatic iron-rich sulphides.

These are interpreted to potentially be part of a larger intrusive system.

All assay data has now been returned, confirming the magmatic sulphides are predominantly pyrrhotite and pyrite, with minor chalcopyrite.

