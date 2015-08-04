Black Rock Mining Makes Graphite Discovery In Tanzania

Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT) has discovered a new large mineralised zone with a footprint eight times larger than the Epanko North deposit at its Mahenge Graphite Project in Tanzania.

Ulanzi is located about 1 kilometre west of the existing Cascade prospect.

Early assays from the 2,000 metre by 300 metre prospect have returned the highest grades to date of 23.9%, 20.4% and 20.3% total graphitic carbon (NYSEMKT:TGC), which augers well for further exploration.

Infill sampling is underway to define strike length and width to fast-track drilling evaluation.

Late in July, the company started receiving assays from Mahenge.

Trenching highlights from the Cascade prospect area include a Cascade Creek outcrop interval of 98 metres at 10.3% TGC with best samples of 20.4%, 18.7% and 17.7% TGC.

In addition, results from first reverse circulation drilling at Epanko Northeast delivered 24 metres at 9.0% TGC; 16 metres at 12.8% TGC; and 66 metres at 9.4% TGC.

Steven Tambanis, managing director, commented:

"The Ulanzi Prospect has returned an impressive series of initial results with the highest graphite grades we have seen since starting exploration in Tanzania.

"The mineralised footprint appears to be large and is currently being comprehensively mapped and sampled.

"In less than two months, the exploration team has delivered an infill drill program at Epanko North, compelling early results at the new Cascade prospect and now announced the discovery of the Ulanzi prospect.

"We keenly await further assay and exploration results during August."

Ulanzi prospect

The Ulanzi prospect is located 1 kilometres west of the new Cascade discovery. It was mapped and sampled in early July after seeing significant widths of graphite mineralisation in creeks, float rock and outcrop over 2 kilometres in strike length.

Test pits were excavated on ridges and hill slopes, finding graphitic schist basement from 1.5 metres to 4 metres below surface.

The notable feature about the prospect apart from the high grade assays is its size potential: Ulanzi has a much larger graphite mineralised footprint compared to Cascade or Epanko North.

Ulanzi's footprint is more than double the surface area of Cascade and eight times that of Epanko north.

The infill sampling program currently underway will refine this area in more detail during August.

A total of 36 assays were taken from the first pass sampling with an average grade of 11.1% TGC. More significantly:

- 5 pit samples (basement samples) averaged 17.29% across a graphitic zone interpreted to be over 300 metres in width; and

- 24 outcrop chip samples averaged 10.44% TGC along Ulanzi Creek.

Next steps

Infill work is underway at Ulanzi to increase sampling density and more accurately define the extent of surface mineralisation.

Black Rock's focus will be on the central 2 kilometres of strike though sample lines will test an area 4.5 kilometres in strike.

The first batch of 300 infill sample pits are being excavated and as graphitic basement is located, additional infill sampling will follow.

A surface map graphite mineralisation complete with samples should be completed by the end of August.

A bulldozer will arrive this week to complete a track into Cascade. It will also push an access track into Ulanzi to improve site access.

Analysis

Black Rock Mining's ongoing exploration continues to enhance the prospectivity of its Mahenge Graphite Project.

While it is still early days at the Ulanzi Prospect, the combination of high grades of up to 23.9% TGC and size are certainly worth follow-up.

Black Rock is bringing in a dozer to prepare tracks and pads the Cascade prospect, which will also push in a track to Ulanzi for eventual drilling.

The company has already planned a few proposed drill lines though it will complete mapping and infill sampling before deciding hole positions.

Progress has being outstanding to date with Epanko North and Epanko Northeast expected to deliver a maiden graphite resource this year while the Cascade prospect is also shaping up to be a potential stand-alone graphite zone.

This is topped off by its location adjacent to Kibaran Resources' (ASX:KNL) Epanko Graphite Project, which has a completed Bankable Feasibility Study.

