PartyGaming wins 5-yr deal from Denmark to provide poker and casino platform

Online gaming specialist, PartyGaming (LSE: PRTY) has agreed a five year deal to provide Danske Spil, the Danish government controlled gaming group, with its online gaming platform for poker and casino games. The FTSE250 group said that commercial terms of the deal will be finalised within the next few weeks.



The Danske Spil Group had turnover of almost DKK11 billion (£1.3bn) during the 2008 financial year, making it one of Europe’s largest betting and gaming organisations. The Scandinavian company already has an established online gaming business, with over 500,000 registered online customers. According to Danske Spil, it needs to join forces with a leading online gaming company in order to achieve its full potential as new liberalised legislation for the gaming market becomes law in 2011.



PartyGaming CEO Jim Ryan said:“we look forward to building a significant and profitable enterprise as soon as the newly regulated Danish online gaming market opens."



Danske Spil had undertaken a seven month screening process among potential online partners; the Danish company said it had been determined to find a supplier that matched its own high standards for product quality, security and ethical requirements.



