Shanda Games acquires Mochi Media for $80 million in cash and equity

Jan. 13, 2010 6:30 AM ET2 Comments
Proactive Investor profile picture
Proactive Investor's Blog
520 Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Short Only

Contributor Since 2009

Proactiveinvestors is a leading multi-media news organisation, investor portal and events management business with offices in New York, Sydney, Toronto, Frankfurt and London. Proactiveinvestors operates five financial websites in four languages providing breaking news, comment and analysis on hundreds of listed companies across the globe daily. We are one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world. The group also operates hugely successful “investor forums” where three or four companies present to an audience of high net sophisticated investors, fund managers, hedge funds, private client brokers and analysts. Ian Mclelland founded Proactiveinvestors in 2006 as a way to channel his own views on companies small and mid-cap public companies. What started as a hobby quickly turned into a full time job as the website's readership exploded. One2One forums were added later in 2006, and within two years the company had expanded its operations into Canada and Australia. In 2009 the company expanded into Germany and finally into the US in 2010. Proactiveinvestors is now one of the fastest growing global financial media organizations in the world receiving more than one million visitors per month, with investor forums held across the globe on a regular basis.

Shanda Games Limited ("Shanda”) (Nasdaq:GAME), a online game developer, operator and publisher in China, is acquire Mochi Media, a distributer of browser-based games. The total consideration for the transaction is approximately US$60 million in cash and US$20 million in ‘equity retention arrangements’.


Shanda said the transaction would combine its own online games portfolio with Mochi Media’s network of 140 million active users, thereby allowing the combined business to increase its ‘stickiness’ with its combined user community.


US based Mochi Media's platform offers game development products and services which enable developers to track usage analytics, distribute their games to thousands of websites, and monetize global gameplays via in-game advertising and micro-transactions.


£Upon closing, the combined company will be a leading global online game media platform with one of the largest international distribution channels for the fast-growing online games sector. It will have a large global user base with a robust portfolio of online games and will benefit from proven monetization capabilities and access to Shanda Games' talented pool of game developers,” Shanda commented.


Diana Li, CEO of Shanda Games, commented, "We are excited to be bringing two of the best teams in the online game industry together in the perfect marriage of content and platform. Mochi Media's impressive array of browser-based games is an ideal complement to Shanda Games' portfolio of nearly 70 multi-player online games.

With Shanda Games' ability to source robust content through multiple channels, and Mochi Media's reach to users, game developers and publishers worldwide through its leading innovative platform, this transaction positions Shanda Games to become a truly global online game media platform. We look forward to devoting our energy and focus to the integration process."


Jameson Hsu, co-founder and CEO of Mochi Media, commented, "Shanda Games is the perfect partner to help take Mochi Media to the next level. Mochi Media has created a successful distribution and monetization platform, tying together a vast network of developers, publishers, advertisers and players. The additions of Shanda Games' extensive content catalog and proven monetization capabilities unlock tremendous value on our platform for everyone involved."

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in the company
2 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.