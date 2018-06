Latin Resources' (ASX:LRS) largest shareholder Junefield Holdings has increased its stake to 19.79% from 10.89% through the partial conversion of convertible notes.

Junefield now holds 127,139,797 shares in the company.

Latin continues to progress its Guadalupito and Ilo projects in Peru.

