BBX Minerals' (ASX:BBX) largest shareholder has acquired more shares of the mineral exploration form with 4.2 million shares purchased on December 31.

Active New York based investment fund Drake Private Investments LLC took its holding in BBX to 61.5 million shares or 29.50% of the issued capital.

Proactive Investors is a global leader reporting financial news, media, research and hosts events for listed emerging growth companies and investors across four continents.