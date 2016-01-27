Botswana Metals' partner continues massive sulphide hits at Maibele North

Botswana Metals (ASX:BML) has advised that its joint venture partner, BCL Limited, has intersected further high-grade massive sulphides at the Maibele North Project in Botswana.

The high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation was discovered up to 400 metres along strike from the existing resource of 2.38 million tonnes at 0.72% nickel, 0.21% copper and 0.63g/t of PGE, plus gold.

Mining licence applications have also begun on the project, offering another near-term potential catalyst for Botswana stock.

Latest assays

BML has received the second batch of assays from BCL, which are part of the 12,000 metre drilling program completed in 2015.

These include:

- 4 metres at 1.80% nickel, 0.59% copper, 882 ppm cobalt, 0.08g/t golds and 1.51g/t 4PGE's from 134 metres;

- 2.18 metres at 1.55% nickel, 1.28% copper, 917 ppm cobalt from 200 metres; and

- 0.59 metres at 2.35% nickel, 0.56% copper, 1130 ppm cobalt, 0.12g/t gold, 1.05g/t 4PGE's from 73 metres.

Results from the final five holes are all that remain to complete the analysis of the program.

The board of Botswana Metals said that it is highly encouraged by the continuing good results from Maibele North.

Analysis

The latest drilling program by BCL Limited was designed to provide infill detail within the existing resource to increase the confidence categories to Indicated or Measured.

Next key catalysts will be assays from the final five holes, and the following resource upgrade.

