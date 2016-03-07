Oklo Resources Ltd gets busy at Dandoko after 29 metres at 10.4g/t gold

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) has re-commenced reverse circulation drilling at the Dandoko Project in west Mali, which is a highly prospective region with recent discoveries.

Oklo's Dandoko, along with its Socaf and Moussala projects, all lie on the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone.

The zone boasts at least six multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including Sadiola (13.3Moz), Loulo (12.5Moz) and B2 Gold's (NYSE:BTO) Fekola discovery (5.15Moz).

Mali is a key mining country in Africa, being the third largest producer of gold, while having a modern mining code and a favourable fiscal regime.

Oklo has the right team, including Dr Madani Diallo on the ground in Mai.

Diallo has an outstanding track record as a team member in the discovery of Sadiola, Morila (8.5Moz), Syama (7.9Moz), Essakane (5.3Moz) and others.

He also brings a strong relationship with Mali Government, having been awarded a "Knighthood" as a pioneer to the Mali gold industry

Drilling program

Drilling at the Diabarou prospect follows up the recent impressive: 29 metres at 10.42g/t gold.

The program is expected to cover six holes for 900 metres, with initial assays expected in early April.

The prospect covers an area of 1.2km x 1.0km where artisanal miners have exposed gold bearing quartz veins of up to 3 metres in width extending for over 600 metres.

Previous surface geochemistry has returned rock chip samples up to 64g/t gold and peak soils to 0.89g/t gold.

High grade gold results of up to 68.3g/t gold have been returned from channel samples collected at the base of the artisanal workings.

Subject to the receipt of further favourable results, a more detailed program of reverse circulation drilling will be carried out to evaluate the open pit resource potential of the Diabarou prospect.

Analysis

Dandoko is located 30 kilometres in a highly prospective region, being east of B2Gold's 5.15Moz Fekola discovery.

News flow will continue to be rapid, as the company has an aggressive drilling program underway of 27,000 metres in total.

Oklo is well-funded with $3.1 million in the bank.

Proactive Investors is a global leader reporting financial news, media, research and hosts events for listed emerging growth companies and investors across four continents.