Oklo Resources Ltd gets busy at Dandoko after 29 metres at 10.4g/t gold

Mar. 07, 2016 5:59 PM ET
Proactive Investor profile picture
Proactive Investor's Blog
520 Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Short Only

Contributor Since 2009

Proactiveinvestors is a leading multi-media news organisation, investor portal and events management business with offices in New York, Sydney, Toronto, Frankfurt and London. Proactiveinvestors operates five financial websites in four languages providing breaking news, comment and analysis on hundreds of listed companies across the globe daily. We are one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world. The group also operates hugely successful “investor forums” where three or four companies present to an audience of high net sophisticated investors, fund managers, hedge funds, private client brokers and analysts. Ian Mclelland founded Proactiveinvestors in 2006 as a way to channel his own views on companies small and mid-cap public companies. What started as a hobby quickly turned into a full time job as the website's readership exploded. One2One forums were added later in 2006, and within two years the company had expanded its operations into Canada and Australia. In 2009 the company expanded into Germany and finally into the US in 2010. Proactiveinvestors is now one of the fastest growing global financial media organizations in the world receiving more than one million visitors per month, with investor forums held across the globe on a regular basis.

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) has re-commenced reverse circulation drilling at the Dandoko Project in west Mali, which is a highly prospective region with recent discoveries.

Oklo's Dandoko, along with its Socaf and Moussala projects, all lie on the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone.

The zone boasts at least six multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including Sadiola (13.3Moz), Loulo (12.5Moz) and B2 Gold's (NYSE:BTO) Fekola discovery (5.15Moz).

Mali is a key mining country in Africa, being the third largest producer of gold, while having a modern mining code and a favourable fiscal regime.

Oklo has the right team, including Dr Madani Diallo on the ground in Mai.

Diallo has an outstanding track record as a team member in the discovery of Sadiola, Morila (8.5Moz), Syama (7.9Moz), Essakane (5.3Moz) and others.

He also brings a strong relationship with Mali Government, having been awarded a "Knighthood" as a pioneer to the Mali gold industry

Drilling program

Drilling at the Diabarou prospect follows up the recent impressive: 29 metres at 10.42g/t gold.

The program is expected to cover six holes for 900 metres, with initial assays expected in early April.

The prospect covers an area of 1.2km x 1.0km where artisanal miners have exposed gold bearing quartz veins of up to 3 metres in width extending for over 600 metres.

Previous surface geochemistry has returned rock chip samples up to 64g/t gold and peak soils to 0.89g/t gold.

High grade gold results of up to 68.3g/t gold have been returned from channel samples collected at the base of the artisanal workings.

Subject to the receipt of further favourable results, a more detailed program of reverse circulation drilling will be carried out to evaluate the open pit resource potential of the Diabarou prospect.

Analysis

Dandoko is located 30 kilometres in a highly prospective region, being east of B2Gold's 5.15Moz Fekola discovery.

News flow will continue to be rapid, as the company has an aggressive drilling program underway of 27,000 metres in total.

Oklo is well-funded with $3.1 million in the bank.

Proactive Investors is a global leader reporting financial news, media, research and hosts events for listed emerging growth companies and investors across four continents.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.