Ironbark Zinc Ltd MD Jonathan Downes Lifts Stake On-Market

Ironbark Zinc Ltd's (ASX:IBG) managing director, Jonathan Downes, has increased his stake in the company through an on-market trade.

Downes purchased 500,000 shares for a consideration of $17,860, or around $0.036 a share.

Downes now holds a direct interest of circa 5.8 million shares, along with several indirect stakes of 2.5 million shares, 1.8 million shares, and 6 million options.

Ironbark remains focused on its Citronen Zinc Project in Greenland, which is one of the largest undeveloped zinc projects in the world.

The company is currently raising up to $1.5 million at $0.032 per share in an oversubscribed bookbuild, which will be followed by a Share Purchase Plan at the same price.

Proactive Investors is a global leader reporting financial news, media, research and hosts events for listed emerging growth companies and investors across four continents.