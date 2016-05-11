Strategic Elements Ltd Opens SPP As Nanocube Memory Technology Progresses

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has today opened a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) which is capped at $1 million.

The SPP is priced at $0.115 and shareholders can apply to purchase a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $15,000 of shares.

The funds will be used to further progress investments and supplement working capital.

Strategic acknowledges many Australian shareholders are supportive due to its registration as a Pooled Development Fund by the federal government, which has the potential to provide tax benefits.

Application of new funds

The company has outlined where the new funds will be allocated.

Australian Advanced Materials Pty Ltd (AAM):

100% owned AAM is continuing to develop the Nanocube Memory technology under licence from the University of New South Wales.

The Nanocube Memory technology is developing rapidly.

Success in innovative new sectors such as Printed Electronics requires partnership.

Going forward, a priority focus of the company will be on development and activities related to partnering.

Australian Printed and Flexible Electronics Sector:

The sector is expanding globally, however Australia is only just beginning to understand the opportunity.

As a first mover in Australia (and Pooled Development Fund status), SOR has strong potential to be a dominant player.

SOR will work with researchers and inventors across Australia to increase development of the sector and generate technology acquisition and development opportunities.

SOR is establishing a 'Printed and Flexible Electronics Advisory Panel' to assist these activities.

Strategic Materials Pty Ltd (SML):

The high-grade Golden Blocks permit is being maintained. Corporate strategies including 'spin off' of SML shares (free distribution of SML shares to SOR shareholders in an agreed proportion to the number SOR shares they hold) are being assessed.

It is intended the company and/or its shareholders will retain control of the gold assets within SML.

