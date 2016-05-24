BBX Minerals Ltd: Testwork Confirms Reliability Of Assay Technique

BBX Minerals Ltd (ASX:BBX) is focused on the Juma East project is located in Brazil, and has revealed that ongoing testwork has confirmed the reliability of the assay analytical technique.

The technique comprises a pre-oxidation step conducted at the Nomos laboratory, Rio de Janeiro, and is then followed by fire assay at the Intertek laboratory, Parauapebas.

In March this year, BBX revealed a fire assay result of 4.58g/t gold over 13.66 metres from hole JED-004.

With the company making good headway in finding the best assay technique, this will continue to deliver greater confidence in the results.

Details of hole JED-004

A series of tests have been conducted on the pulverised pulps from the 13.66 metre interval at the bottom of hole JED-004, which previously returned 4.06g/t gold by amalgamation and 4.58g/t gold by fire assay after pre-oxidation.

The current tests included a replica of the previously reported pre-oxidation/fire assay methodology, returning a result of 3.70g/t gold and 0.16g/t lead.

Lower precious metal values were returned using alternative pre-treatment steps prior to fire assay.

BBX said this result provides a sufficiently high level of confidence in the reliability of this technique to enable the initiation of re-assaying of previously assayed drill samples.

The company added that testwork is continuing at Brazilian laboratories and research institutes in order to further fine-tune both analytical and recovery techniques for gold and other precious metals in the Juma East mineralisation.

Guida target

The Guida target occurs within the 10 kilometre long Guida-Boia Velha structural trend containing extensive old gold workings where gold nuggets were reportedly recovered from the saprolite/fresh rock interface.

The trend is defined by a low magnetic corridor interpreted as a magnetite-destructive zone and by a strong alkalic soil geochemical signature.

Extensive silica textures typical of low sulphidation epithermal systems have been mapped and described in drill core.

Ongoing exploration

Geological mapping and soil sampling is due to commence in early June over the areas of old gold workings at Ema and Tres Estados to define targets for a planned drilling program in the second half of 2016.

Additional soil sampling is planned at Juma East along the Guida/Boia Velha trend during the third quarter of 2016.

Proactive Investors Australia is the market leader in producing news, articles and research reports on ASX emerging companies with distribution in Australia, UK, North America and Hong Kong / China.