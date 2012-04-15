Base Resources: L1 Capital Becomes Substantial Shareholder With 5.17% Stake

Base Resources (ASX: BSE) has secured fund manager L1 Capital as a new substantial shareholder.

L1 Capital acquired 23.8 million shares in the company, giving it a 5.17% stake, for a consideration of A$12.7 million, providing an average entry price of $0.53.

Base Resources is in an interesting position at its Kwale Mineral Sands Project in Kenya, having begun development and rapidly advancing towards production.

The company is well positioned to take advantage of the increase in mineral sands prices, with Kwale set to begin production in the second half of 2013.

Since 2010 mineral sands prices have risen steeply and are expected to stay high for the foreseeable future.

The price increase is due to soaring demand from developing nations and a lag of new supply as a result of limited investment in new projects and exploration.

An enhanced Feasibility Study shows robust economics for Kwale including a post-tax net present value of US$500 million and an internal rate of return of 52.8%.

Base Resources has secured US$170 million in debt facilities and has completed the raising of required equity funding.

Last month the company awarded Ausenco the engineering, procurement and construction management contract for the Kwale project.

Ausenco's scope of responsibilities will include the delivery of the concentrator and mineral separation plant, which is anticipated to produce about 4.7 million tonnes of final product over 13 years.