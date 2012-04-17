Mining Projects Group Advances Queensland Coal Acquisition Under Revised Agreement

Mining Projects Group (ASX: MPJ) plans to move forward with the proposed acquisition of Delcarmen Energy, but under an amended agreement.

Last month the company entered into a Share Sale Agreement for the acquisition of all of the issued capital in Delcarmen.

Under the agreement, part of the consideration payable by Mining Projects Group included the issue of 25 million performance shares on completion of the acquisition.

Half of the performance shares would convert into ordinary shares on the granting of exploration permit for coal (NYSE:EPC) 2527 and the remaining 12.5 million performance shares would convert into ordinary shares on the grant of EPC 2528.

Under the revised agreement, Delcarmen will now receive 25 million ordinary fully paid shares, of which half will be issued upon the granting of EPC 2527 and the other half upon the granting of EPC 2528.

The change in the agreement is to satisfy ASX concerns that the issue of performance shares was not appropriate where the sole performance hurdle was the granting of the respective EPCs.

To enable the variation, Mining Projects Group has sought and received a waiver from ASX Listing Rule 7.3.2, which would otherwise require the deferred consideration shares to be issued by the company within three months of shareholder approval.

Delcarmen portfolio

Delcarmen Energy has filed applications for two coal exploration permits in Queensland.

An independent study indicates that the two permits, near Kingaroy in the Tarong Basin, have demonstrated potential for high energy thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal.

The tenements cover around 1,030 square kilometres with existing rail infrastructure running through them.

The tenures underlie several formations in the Triassic Esk Basin or Esk Trough, several of which are prospective for finding coal deposits.

Sizeable coal discoveries have been made in the Triassic Esk Basin or Esk Trough Basin which include Teck Resource's (NYSE: TCK, TSX: TCK) Kunioon deposit and Cockatoo Coal's (ASX: COK) Taabinga deposit.